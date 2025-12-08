Lowell Planning Commission to consider rezoning for future data center

LOWELL, Mich — The Lowell Township Planning Commission will be considering the rezoning of the Covenant Business Park to allow a potential data center to be built on the site at their Dec. 8 meeting.

The proposed location for the center is at the Covenant Business Park - near I-96 and Alden Nash Ave.

This will be the public's latest opportunity to make their voices heard on the issue before the Lowell Township Board votes on the topic on Dec. 15.

Monday, Dec. 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. – public hearing during Planning Commission meeting at Township Hall

Monday, Dec. 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. – Board meeting at Township Hall

Monday's meeting is the third this month about the proposed data center.

According to the City of Lowell, the proposed data center is in the early stages of consideration. The property developer's name has not be released, as the city says this is considered a "private transaction." The city does say it is American-owned company.

For more on Frequently Asked Questions surrounding the proposed data center, follow the link here.

