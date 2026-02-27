Lowell High School senior chasing third wrestling state title, valedictorian

LOWELL, Mich. — Lowell High School has seen its share of standout athletes, but this year, one wrestler is making headlines both on and off the mat.

Senior Jarrett Smith isn’t just a dominant force in competition going for his third state title next month, he’s also a top student in his class. With a 4.49 GPA, he’s on track to be this year's valedictorian.

“I built it into habit of succeeding and excelling in both, with school first,” Smith said.

Smith has been balancing wrestling and school for over a decade, getting an early start at 4 years old. Now, as a high school senior, he holds a remarkable 168-18 overall record, and is widely regarded as one of the top wrestlers in his division.

“All the work that he's put in, that is paying off,” said Lowell head wrestling coach Kyle Slocum, “I think he's either the top wrestler in the state or right there as the top wrestler in the state.”

Succeeding at the highest level in both sports and academics requires discipline, a trait his coach says sets him apart.

“He's just like having another coach,” Slocum said, “he's the leader in our room, and it's been really, really awesome to have him.”

As his final high school season winds down, the stakes are high. Lowell is pursuing their 13th straight state title this weekend, on top of Smith’s individual attempt at his own title the following weekend.

But no matter how the postseason unfolds, Smith’s next chapter is already written. He committed during his junior year to continue both his wrestling and academic career at Stanford University.

“I'll go out this summer and train and just get ready for that,” Smith said.

For the high school senior, he says the memories that will last the longest aren’t necessarily the wins or titles.

“The bonds you create with these other people, that's what you remember,” he said.

Lowell High School competes in the team state tournament this weekend at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo. Individual state finals will take place next weekend at Ford Field in Detroit.

