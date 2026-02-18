Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lowell Arts hosts 40th annual West Michigan Art Competition with kids' workshops available

LOWELL, Mich. — The 40th annual Lowell Arts West Michigan Art Competition is happening now, showcasing artwork from Michigan artists at Lowell Arts downtown.

More than 100 Michigan artists work are featured at Lowell Art's downtown gallery with a display of two and three dimensional work including paintings, drawings, photography, and more.

This Saturday kids will get their chance to step into the role of becoming an artist during a hands-on class. From 1 to 2:30 p.m. young creators can learn new skills and make a masterpiece of their own.

Registration for the class ends Friday at 4 p.m. It's $20 to enroll, $17 for Lowell Arts members.

