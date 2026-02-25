Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lowell Arts at Sound Check Concert Series continues this Saturday

LOWELL, Mich. — If your winter playlist is starting to feel a little stale, there’s a live music event in Lowell that might be the perfect refresh.

The Lowell Arts at Sound Check Concert Series continues this weekend at the Lowell United Methodist Church, bringing local talent to the stage for an evening of live tunes and community fun.

This Saturday, a local band will perform from 7 to 9 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $20. For more details on the concert and how to purchase tickets, click here.

