Lowell Area Schools in need of bus drivers as routes lack permanent coverage

LOWELL, Mich. — Lowell Area Schools is in immediate need of bus drivers. The district says they are already feeling the strain, getting help where they can.

"What we would do is try to cover with subs," Kara Mrozinski, the director of transportation said, "but subs can always say no, they're not tied down to being here every day. So it really puts us at a disadvantage and the possibility of closing routes down and kids not being able to use bus transportation to get to school."

More than 1,500 students rely on bus transportation in Lowell, spread across 20 different routes. And right now, three of those routes don't have a permanent driver.

"By not having every route covered, we just kind of scramble every day to get everything set and in place so that we can get the kids to school," Mrozinski said.

While a route won't totally cease to exist, Mrozinski says there could be days where kids might not be able to get a ride to school. Something bus driver Shannon Ross says families should not have to worry about.

"All the kids should have transportation to school. They should have the right to ride the bus and have transportation," Ross said.

For Lowell parents like Aimee Deemter, busing isn't just convenient, it's essential.

"I rely heavily, heavily on the Lowell school systems," Deemter said, "my husband works and leaves early during the day. I work at home, flexible, but I need to start my work day, so it's really important that my kids get on the bus."

With a child in high school and elementary school, just a small delay could cause a ripple effect for her family.

"I have to get my daughter on, then like 30 minutes later I have to get my son on. If any of that is delayed or anything, then it really puts a monkey wrench in my day," Deemter said.

To prevent that, the district is offering free CDL training, flexible hours, and health benefits. Pay starts at $21-$22 an hour.

"We want to meet bell times, we want to get them there in time to eat breakfast, and we know how important it is," Mrozinski said.

While routes haven't changed yet, parents like Deemter hope the district can keep it that way.

"These kids, they need good bus drivers, they need safe bus drivers, they need positive and friendly bus drivers, and parents need you," Deemter said.

If you're interested in becoming a driver, you can call Kara Mrozinski at 616-987-2545.

