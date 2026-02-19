Lowell approves accessory dwelling units, while proposed state zoning reform remains uncertain

LOWELL, Mich. — A push to make housing more affordable is unfolding at both the local and state levels, and in Lowell, it’s already leading to change.

Earlier this week, Lowell city leaders approved a plan allowing Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), often referred to as ‘granny flats’, in certain sections of the city. At the same time, lawmakers at the state capitol are considering a broader housing proposal that would impact ADUs statewide.

For Lowell resident Margaret Cichoracki, the local decision to allow ADU’s is welcome news.

“Now that we can have a property here, and we’re saving an apartment for somebody else, this is affordable housing for my family,” she said, “what really matters is having my family here and affordable housing for them.”

She says she has been waiting for this policy shift for a long time, hoping to build an ADU on her property so her in-laws could live nearby if needed.

“Instead of them going to a nursing home, or if they needed something, they could come stay with us for a while so we have our in-laws here with us instead of in a nursing home,” she said.

While Lowell’s plan applies only to certain areas within the city, a proposal introduced by House Republicans at the state level would allow ADUs on properties with single-family homes across the state.

The proposal is part of a larger zoning reform package aimed at addressing housing affordability. The potential shift has raised questions about how much control cities like Lowell would retain over local zoning decisions.

In a statement, Lowell City Manager Mike Burns said city officials are reviewing the new proposal.

“We’re looking into it. We’re concerned about anything that may impact the local control on accessory dwelling units,” Burns said.

It remains unclear whether or when the state-level housing package could pass. In the meantime, Lowell residents like Cichoracki are beginning the approval process under the city’s new rules.

As discussions continue at the capitol, Fox 17 will stay on top of any new developments.

