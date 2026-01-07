Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Juvenile arrested in connection with fire at Lowell senior living facility

LOWELL, Mich. — A juvenile was taken into police custody Wednesday in connection with a fire last month at Schneider Manor, a senior living facility in Lowell.

Following an investigation, police officials said they believe the juvenile is involved in the incident.

The juvenile is being held at the Kent County Juvenile Detention Center. Court proceedings are pending.

The city's police chief told FOX 17 last week that investigators believe the fire was set around 2 a.m. on December 29 in a common area between apartments. Several items caught fire, but a quick response prevented major damage.

Lowell Police thanked neighbors Wednesday for providing information and assistance while officers investigated.

