Ionia replacing aging water lines to meet state lead mandate at no cost to residents

IONIA, Mich. — The city of Ionia is proactively addressing Michigan's lead mandate by replacing aging water service lines.

Like many cities throughout Michigan, Ionia is working to comply with the state's lead and copper mandate, which requires water utilities inventory all water service connections and replace lead service lines over the next 20 years.

“In addition to completely eliminating any potential exposure to lead, we're going to be increasing their quality of their water by eliminating these old pipes," said Precia Garland Ionia's city manager.

The city is tackling the project in two phases: first identifying impacted service lines, then replacing them. Of Ionia's 2,800 water services, 400 galvanized lines have been identified for replacement so far.

"Many homes that are in the older part of the community have galvanized lines that have been there for decades, they are subject to build up of minerals, and that degrades water quality," Garland said.

The project is funded through a $600,000 state grant with guaranteed 50% principle forgiveness on top of a 1% interest rate, protecting residents from rate increases.

"It kept us from raising utility rates more than what you would typically see the three to 5% so that allowed us to do this work with no additional costs to the utility users," Joe Lafler, Ionia's public utilities director, said.

The project is expected to take another three years to complete, with replacement work tentatively scheduled to begin this fall. Lafler said residents shouldn't expect major construction disruptions.

"With the technologies that are out there, replacing a water line won't be a whole street dug up. They basically do underground boring of these service lines," Lafler said.

Water shutoffs will also be minimal, lasting only one to two hours while crews keep old lines intact until new ones are installed.

Residents in impacted areas will receive letters with project details. For more information about whether your area is affected, you can contact the Department of Public Utilities at 616-523-0165.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube