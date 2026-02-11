Ionia Parks & Rec hosting snowman contest with local prizes

IONIA, Mich. — With all the snow West Michigan has seen this winter, any families who've built snowmen now have a chance to win a prize.

Ionia Parks and Recreation is turning the snowy season into a friendly community competition, inviting residents to submit photos of their snowmen for a gift certificate to a local business.

How to enter:

Participants have until Friday the 13th to submit a photo of a snowman they, or a friend, built.

Entering is simple:



Follow Ionia Parks and Recreation on Facebook

Build your snowman

Send them a direct message with a photo of your creation, and who built it

The contest is open to all ages, making it a fun activity for families, friends, and neighbors.

Winners will be able to pick up their prizes at the Ionia Parks and Recreation office.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube