Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIonia Greenville Lowell Belding

Actions

Ionia Parks & Rec hosting snowman contest with local prizes

IONIA SNOW
WXMI
IONIA SNOW
Ionia Parks & Rec hosting snowman contest with local prizes
Posted

IONIA, Mich. — With all the snow West Michigan has seen this winter, any families who've built snowmen now have a chance to win a prize.

Ionia Parks and Recreation is turning the snowy season into a friendly community competition, inviting residents to submit photos of their snowmen for a gift certificate to a local business.

How to enter:
Participants have until Friday the 13th to submit a photo of a snowman they, or a friend, built.

Entering is simple:

  • Follow Ionia Parks and Recreation on Facebook
  • Build your snowman
  • Send them a direct message with a photo of your creation, and who built it

The contest is open to all ages, making it a fun activity for families, friends, and neighbors.

Winners will be able to pick up their prizes at the Ionia Parks and Recreation office.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Paige Meyer NN Local Sidebar Promo

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER