Ionia Parks & Rec hosting snowman contest with local prizes

IONIA, Mich. — With all the snow West Michigan has seen this winter, any families who've built snowmen now have a chance to win a prize.
Ionia Parks and Recreation is turning the snowy season into a friendly community competition, inviting residents to submit photos of their snowmen for a gift certificate to a local business.
How to enter:
Participants have until Friday the 13th to submit a photo of a snowman they, or a friend, built.
Entering is simple:
- Follow Ionia Parks and Recreation on Facebook
- Build your snowman
- Send them a direct message with a photo of your creation, and who built it
The contest is open to all ages, making it a fun activity for families, friends, and neighbors.
Winners will be able to pick up their prizes at the Ionia Parks and Recreation office.