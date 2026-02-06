Ionia/Montcalm County child advocates stress importance of abuse prevention

IONIA, Mich. — It's a conversation no parent ever wants to have, but one child advocates say is crucial. The Ionia/Moncalm Secure and Friendly Environment Child Advocacy Center says setting boundaries and having difficult conversations with your child can make a world of difference.

"Kids, it's not their job to protect themselves from the abuser, it's our job as parents," said Lori Kirkhoff, IMSAFECAC executive director.

Kirkhoff says there are five key factors parents should consider to help keep their children safe.

"First of all they need to educate themselves," Kirkhoff said, "1 in 10 kids are sexually abused by the time they're 18, and 90 percent of their abusers are people they know."

Once parents understand that abuse can happen anywhere, at any time, Kirkhoff says the next step is limiting opportunities for abuse to occur.

"If you're talking about teachers, they can always meet in public places where it's seen by other people, there's not a reason they should be behind a closed door," she said.

Another crucial step Kirkoff says is having age-appropriate conversations about body parts—using proper names.

"We have so many parents that are afraid to say the words penis and vagina, so it's very important to educate their children on body parts," Kirkhoff said.

The final two steps she explains are recognizing the signs of abuse, and knowing how to respond if a child comes forward.

"You need to listen carefully to that child, let them know you believe them, support them, tell them it's not their fault," she said, "don't go talk to the perpetrator, instead contact your local law enforcement to take care of the matter."

When asked if it's ever too early to have these conversations, Kirkhoff said never.

"Start as early as you can, I mean one years old, start naming the body parts that they are, and then even at 4 and 5 when they ask you questions, answer them honestly," she said.

And if you haven't started having this conversation with your child, Kirkhoff says now is the time.

For IMSAFECAC programs and resources dedicated to protecting children in your neighborhood, click here.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube