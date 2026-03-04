Ionia Fire Department and Chamber host pancake breakfast & Business + Bazaar

IONIA, Mich. — If you’re looking for weekend plans in Ionia, you can fill your stomach and your shopping bags, all while supporting local causes.

This Saturday, the Ionia Fire Department is hosting a Pancake Breakfast alongside the Ionia Area Chamber of Commerce's Business + Bazaar at Ionia High School.

Breakfast is from 8 to 11 a.m. with suggested donation amounts starting at $5. Proceeds from the breakfast will help fund new firefighter equipment.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Chamber’s Business + Bazaar event will open its doors, bringing together local businesses, crafters, and makers under one roof.

Organizers say the goal is simple: bring neighbors together and strengthen local connections while raising funds for meaningful causes.

In addition to enjoying breakfast and shopping, attendees are encouraged to bring donations for I Am Kids 3rd Meal, a nonprofit dedicated to helping keep local students fed.

The Chamber is collecting peanut butter, jelly, peanut butter and cheese crackers, and fruit cups. The first 100 people who donate will get $1 off a mocktail at Mitten Mingle Mobile Bar who will be at the event.

Whether you’re coming for pancakes, local shopping, or simply to support the community, Saturday’s event offers plenty of ways to give back while enjoying a morning out in Ionia.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube