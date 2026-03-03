IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Neighbors along Portland Road in Clarksville say they are facing growing safety and road condition concerns as drivers detour around ongoing construction on I-96.

Last week, concerns were raised about detours connected to phase three of the interstate construction project, which is set to begin in April. Now, neighbors along Portland Road say they’re experiencing similar issues as drivers attempt to avoid construction delays.

Ionia County neighbors raise concerns over Portland Road traffic impacts amid I-96 construction

Many drivers, unfamiliar with the condition of Portland Road, are using it as a shortcut, despite its deteriorating surface. Large potholes dot the dirt road, and neighbors say the damage is getting worse week by week, making even short trips difficult.

Terry Witherell, who has lived on Portland Road for more than 20 years, says driving has become a daily challenge.

“If you have an open container of coffee, you better drink it quick because you’re not going to make it to your destination with a full cup no matter what,” Witherell said.

He adds that at times he drives as slowly as two miles per hour just to avoid being jolted side to side.

“I have a Silverado pickup and I do two miles an hour because I’m being bounced side to side,” he said.

Neighbors say during phase two of the I-96 project last summer, there was often steady traffic traveling down the narrow dirt road, kicking up large clouds of dust.

“We had a lot of cars coming through here, too many, so many that it was impossible even to get out of our driveway, much less walk across the road to get the mail,” Witherell said.

For families who live along Portland Road, the issue goes beyond inconvenience.

Sarah Slendebroek, a mother of young children, says the rise in traffic created unsafe conditions for children in the area.

“It’s unsafe for my kids to be playing out here, especially with the cars flying down the road,” Slendebroek said.

She says even riding in the car can be difficult because of the rough road conditions.

“When we’re driving down the road with our kids in the car, my little one’s head is banging back and forth in the car seat. I’ve had her wake up from a nap because it’s so violent,” she said.

Portland Road falls under the jurisdiction of the Ionia County Road Department; however when asked about the concerns, the department referred questions to the county administrator. As of publication, no response about the road conditions has been received.

Some neighbors believe paving Portland Road could solve the problem, but they worry about the potential cost for residents. With phase three of the I-96 construction project approaching, residents hope solutions can be found before traffic increases again.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

