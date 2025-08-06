Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
I-96 WB before Alden Nash Ave. closed due to crash

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — An important alert for drivers: Michigan State Police reports I-96 WB is closed due to a crash east of Alden Nash. That's Exit #52.

Details are limited, but MSP shared it involves a semi truck and drivers heading in that direction should plan an alternate route.

