I-96 WB before Alden Nash Ave. closed due to crash

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — An important alert for drivers: Michigan State Police reports I-96 WB is closed due to a crash east of Alden Nash. That's Exit #52.

Details are limited, but MSP shared it involves a semi truck and drivers heading in that direction should plan an alternate route.

Troopers from the MSP Grand Rapids Post are currently on scene of an injury crash involving a semi on westbound I-96 east of Alden Nash.

Details are still coming in but please be aware that the roadway is currently shut down. An alternate route is advised to avoid traffic… pic.twitter.com/erY4E4LQr8 — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) August 6, 2025

