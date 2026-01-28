Haynor Community Winter Fun Day offers snow activities this Saturday

IONIA, Mich. — With all the snow from this week, families can make the most of winter weather at a community event designed for outdoor fun.

The Haynor Community Winter Fun Day takes place Saturday, January 31st from 1-3 p.m. at the Ionia County Fishing and Hunting Club at Bertha Brock Park.

The event will feature sledding, snowball makers, snow volcanoes, snow painting and a hot cocoa bar for participants to enjoy.

All proceeds from the winter celebration will benefit Haynor School.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.

