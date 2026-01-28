Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Haynor Community Winter Fun Day offers snow activities this Saturday

Ionia County Fishing and Hunting Club is hosting the fundraiser at Bertha Brock Park
IONIA, Mich. — With all the snow from this week, families can make the most of winter weather at a community event designed for outdoor fun.

The Haynor Community Winter Fun Day takes place Saturday, January 31st from 1-3 p.m. at the Ionia County Fishing and Hunting Club at Bertha Brock Park.

The event will feature sledding, snowball makers, snow volcanoes, snow painting and a hot cocoa bar for participants to enjoy.

All proceeds from the winter celebration will benefit Haynor School.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

