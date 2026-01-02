Greenville medical training facility hosting blood drive to combat national shortage

GREENVILLE, Mich. — With the holidays in full swing, the need for blood is at an all-time high. Flat River Medical in Greenville along with 106.3 WGLM is hosting a community blood drive this weekend to help address the national blood shortage during the holiday season.

"This time of year, there seems to be a shortage," Melody Teegardin, owner of Flat River Medical CNA Training said, "It's harder for people to get in and out of the house, people are out of town for the holidays, businesses are closed, and it's harder for them to have access to places that they can give their blood."

According to the Red Cross, someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds. Teegardin says giving just a few minutes of your time could give years to others.

"Everybody that donates can donate one pint of blood, and that one pint of blood can save up to three lives," Teegardin said.

With blood donations needed to be used within five days, donations are needed now more than ever.

The Greenville Community Blood Drive is going to be held this Sunday at Flat River Medical's downtown Greenville location at 202 S. Lafayette St. The event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can walk in or make an appointment here. Those who donate will receive a $25 e-gift card.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

