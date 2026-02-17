First-time home buyers hopeful proposed Michigan bipartisan plan lowers housing costs

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Tuesday Michigan lawmakers introduced a bipartisan plan aimed at lowering housing costs by making it easier to build new homes across the state.

State leaders gathered in Lansing to outline the proposal, which seeks to address a growing affordability crisis. According to officials, home buyers in Michigan are now paying roughly six times their annual income to purchase a home, a trend that has made it increasingly difficult for first-time buyers to secure long-term housing.

For many residents, the housing crunch is more than just a statistic. Sydney Khouri, who currently commutes from Vermontville to Ionia County for work, attempted to relocate to Grand Rapids in 2020. However, after two years they ultimately made the decision to move back in with her parents.

“Things got kind of expensive, especially with the housing crisis skyrocketing, so we decided to move back with family,” Khouri said, "we’re aiming to save up to purchase a house because renting right now feels like throwing money away."

Khouri says she hopes the bipartisan proposal will provide meaningful relief for young families like hers who are trying to break into the housing market.

“Everyone wants to get their foot in the door,” she said, “I think just the opportunity in general and affordable opportunity is what a lot of people are hoping for.”

