Final Lowell Arts Artist Market of the Season happening this Saturday

LOWELL, Mich. — If you’re looking for a dry way to spend your weekend, the final Lowell Arts Artist Market of the season is happening this Saturday in downtown Lowell.

The market will be held at Lowell Arts and features a wide variety of Michigan-made arts and crafts. Shoppers can browse one-of-a-kind items including handmade jewelry, pottery, and glass work, with pieces available at a range of price points.

Organizers say this weekend marks the last opportunity this season for visitors to support local artists and pick up unique, handcrafted goods.

The last day of the market runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.

