FEELING SOCIAL?: A new district in downtown Ionia hopes to bring more people downtown

IONIA, Mich — Downtown Ionia is set to join the growing trend of social districts across Michigan, a concept that gained popularity during the pandemic. Starting today, adults visiting downtown Ionia will have the opportunity to enjoy drinks while exploring local shops and public spaces.

A grand opening ceremony will take place at 4:00 p.m. Friday to officially launch the "Discover Ionia Social District," which will span from West Main St. to Brown Blvd.

City of Ionia

Visitors coming to downtown Ionia for dinner or to watch the Michigan State vs. Western football game will be able to enjoy beverages beyond just bars and restaurants. However, certain rules will apply. Adults aged 21 and over must remain within the designated social district and consume beverages from designated social district cups. These cups are for one-time use only. Visitors must dispose of them before entering another bar, restaurant, or their vehicle.

Additionally, drinks are not permitted on the Fred Meijer Grand River Valley Trail. While outside alcohol is allowed, it’s important to note that this is not meant to resemble a large tailgate party.

Many local business owners are optimistic about the new social district. Derek Alvarez, General Manager of Brick House Tavern, shared his hopes. "I do believe that the foot traffic is the biggest bonus that's going to happen here. It gives people an opportunity to come in briefly, check things out, grab, you know, a drink and hit downtown and see the shops." He highlighted the recent developments in downtown, noting, “there's a lot of new building or a lot of new things going into the buildings down here. So there's a lot less empty and vacant buildings around here.”

The Discover Ionia Social District will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and currently includes five bars and restaurants, including Brick House Tavern.

With the launch of this social district, downtown Ionia aims to create a vibrant atmosphere that encourages visitors to explore, socialize, and enjoy all that the area has to offer.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube