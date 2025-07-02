Crash shuts down stretch of I-96 in Ionia County

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A portion of I-96 in Ionia County remains closed following a crash Tuesday afternoon.
The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes near the Grand River exit, just east of Portland.
WB I-96 after Grand River Ave (Exit # 77)
According to Ionia County Central Dispatch, three vehicles were involved.
Images shared with FOX 17 show at least one vehicle on fire at the scene, with firefighters working to extinguish the flames.
Details about injuries or what caused the crash have not yet been released.
