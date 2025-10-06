Consumers Energy set to kill power to thousands in pair of electrical projects

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A pair of electrical upgrade projects over the next two weekends will put thousands of people in the dark, but Consumers Energy said many won't notice the outage.

In Ionia County, roughly 1,200 customers will be impacted over the next two Saturdays as ITC Michigan works on its electric transmission equipment. The area impacted is from the City of Ionia around West Main Street and north to Dildine Road in Ionia Township.

The work is scheduled to be carried out on Saturday, October 12 and October 19, starting at midnight and going as late as 6 a.m. Consumers Energy said those times should minimize the disruption to customer's lives.

If the work had to be delayed, the back-up dates for the project are Sunday, October 13 and October 20.

Southern Allegan County work

Meanwhile, work at a substation in southern Allegan County will knock out power for nearly 2,500 customers starting Saturday, October 11 at 11 p.m. and running until 7 a.m.

The area that will lose power centers around Pullman, running along 56th Street from 116th Avenue in the north to 102nd Avenue in the south. People who live in the area have been notified by postcard.

Consumers Energy says the work will reduce the number and length of future unplanned outages.

If the work needs to be reschedule, a back-up date of Saturday, October 18 is on the calendar.

