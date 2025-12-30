Christmas trees find new life as animal feed at Montcalm County farm

STANTON, Mich. — After the holidays, most Christmas trees end up on the curb, but Mathewson's Farm & Rabbitry in Stanton is repurposing people's holiday decoration into dinner for their animals.

"It's like a magnet, all the goats drew right to it," said Chris Mathewson, owner of Mathewson's Farm & Rabbitry. "And the cows of course, they're mostly nosy, so they were over there checking it out."

The farm owner says the donated trees give their animals something to chew on that simultaneously benefits their health.

"They're bored out here all day. If you put yourself in their shoes, they need something to do," Mathewson said, "there's some value in it.”

With this only being the second year their farm has been in business, their animal supply continues to grow. Mathewson says the donated pine and evergreen trees continue to benefit more than just the animals that chew on them.

"It turns into brush and we pile that up in the back and the rabbits then build a house. So there's value, it keeps going," Mathewson said.

You can drop your tree off at Mathewson's Farm & Rabbitry located at 1977 N Peoples Rd. in Stanton anytime or order for it to be picked up if you're local to the Greenville area. You can reach the farm at 989-287-2459.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

