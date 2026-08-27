IONIA, Mich. — Thousands of people are expected to pour into Ionia this weekend as Muir native Billy Strings brings his Ionia Freak Fair to the Ionia Fairgrounds.

WATCH: Billy Strings brings massive Freak Fair event back to his Ionia County roots

Billy Strings brings massive 'Ionia Freak Fair' to his Ionia County roots

With 27,500 tickets sold for each day of the concert, local businesses have been preparing for the crowds for months.

“We’re all a little bit freaked out for the Freak Fair here!” Owner of Blue Water Cafe in downtown Ionia, Colleen McGraw, said.

McGraw says she stocked up on supplies and added more wait staff to keep up with the expected demand.

“I have ordered double of everything of what I normally would order just to be safe so I don’t have to run to the store,” McGraw said.

The increased crowds are not only affecting local restaurants.

Back in March, FOX 17’s Paige Meyer reported local lodging options from Airbnb rentals to campsites were already booked.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: With lodging scarce, Ionia approves temporary campsites for August Ionia Freak Fair visitors

With lodging scarce, Ionia approves temporary campsites for August Ionia Freak Fair visitors

With lodging scarce, the city has created additional options for people coming to town.

Seven temporary campgrounds have since been approved by the Ionia County Health Department, with sites ranging from about 50 campsites to as many as 500.

“I’d conservatively say we’ve got about 4,500 hundred people camping,” Ionia Mayor John Milewski said.

With a major influx of visitors expected, city leaders say keeping people safe is a top priority.

Milewski says the city has spent months working with state and local law enforcement, as well as the Ionia Freak Fair’s production team, to prepare for the heavier traffic.

The Freak Fair has posted parking locations and recommended routes for people driving into town.

With the planning in place, Milewski says Ionia is ready to welcome visitors for an unforgettable weekend.

“For the city, it is an opportunity for us to shine,” he said. “We’ve grown as a city, we know how to handle things, and we know how to have fun!”

And for local businesses like Blue Water Cafe, that opportunity goes beyond a busy weekend.

McGraw says she’s proud to see Billy Strings bring an event of this size back to the community where he grew up, putting his hometown in the spotlight.

“I think it’s a great thing for Ionia, and I think it’s a great thing that he’s willing to do that because we are a small town,” McGraw said. “It means that no matter how big you get, your roots are still where you were born and raised.”

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