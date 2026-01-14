Belding Sportsman Club hosts free youth small game hunt this Saturday

GREENVILLE, Mich. — If you're looking for a reason to be outdoors this weekend, the Belding Sportsman Club in Moncalm County has you covered.

This Saturday is their annual Flat River Youth Small Game Hunt. Located at their club grounds at 10651 Yougman Road in Greenville, the hunt will begin at 1 p.m.

Hunters 16 and younger are invited to participate for free. Breakfast will be served at 7:30 a.m. and the hunt will begin shortly after daylight. Lunch will also be served at 11 a.m. followed by a raffle at 12:30 p.m.

Participants must bring their base license or mentored youth license, hunter orange garments, and a firearm with ammunition.

Preregistration is required by Jan. 16. To RSVP, call the Department of Natural Resources Flat River Field Office at (616) 794-2658.

