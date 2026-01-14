Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
8  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIonia Greenville Lowell Belding

Actions

Belding Sportsman Club hosts free youth small game hunt this Saturday

Annual Flat River Youth Small Game Hunt welcomes hunters 16 and younger with free breakfast, lunch and raffle
BELDING SPORTSMAN CLUB IMAGE
WXMI
BELDING SPORTSMAN CLUB IMAGE
Posted

GREENVILLE, Mich. — If you're looking for a reason to be outdoors this weekend, the Belding Sportsman Club in Moncalm County has you covered.

This Saturday is their annual Flat River Youth Small Game Hunt. Located at their club grounds at 10651 Yougman Road in Greenville, the hunt will begin at 1 p.m.

Hunters 16 and younger are invited to participate for free. Breakfast will be served at 7:30 a.m. and the hunt will begin shortly after daylight. Lunch will also be served at 11 a.m. followed by a raffle at 12:30 p.m.

Participants must bring their base license or mentored youth license, hunter orange garments, and a firearm with ammunition.

Preregistration is required by Jan. 16. To RSVP, call the Department of Natural Resources Flat River Field Office at (616) 794-2658.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Paige Meyer NN Local Sidebar Promo

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER