Belding nonprofit feeding hundreds of local students daily as food insecurity rises

BELDING, Mich. — Coming off the holidays, many families are feeling the financial pinch, and for some, putting food on the table isn't guaranteed. A Belding-area nonprofit is working to feed local children one meal at a time.

'IM Kids 3rd Meal', run by the 21st Century Teaching and Learning nonprofit, feeds more than 850 local kids each day.

Throughout five school districts in Ionia, Montcalm, and Kent County, students at 14 different schools receive free, hand-packed meals for students to take home after their school day.

"You can see the need rising, especially with all of the stuff that happened with SNAP in the fall," said Deborah Wagner, the nonprofit's executive director.

Wagner says as one in five children in Ionia County faces food insecurity, the nonprofit is struggling to keep up with the needs of the community.

"We could use more help, more volunteers, more funds just to keep this program going, because we also have schools on a waiting list trying to get in to get these meals," said Cathy Wilson, a volunteer and fundraising board member.

The nonprofit continues distributing more than 4,000 meals each week, but demand from local schools continues to grow.

"As our numbers go up, we just need more people, you know, and we are anticipating they're going to continue to climb," Wagner said.

The nonprofit is currently low on jelly for sandwiches and cereal for trail mix. Those interested in helping through donations or volunteering can call 616-225-7264 or email iamkids3rdmeal@gmail.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube