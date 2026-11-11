3 Lowell neighbors file to challenge township board incumbents in 2027 election

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three Lowell neighbors are challenging current township board members in the 2027 election, pointing to concerns over a proposed data center and a desire for more transparency.

The candidates made their runs official Tuesday at the Kent County Clerk's Office, seeking three separate positions on the township board: supervisor and two trustee seats.

WATCH: Three Lowell neighbors file to challenge township board incumbents in 2027 election

Three Lowell neighbors file to challenge township board incumbents in 2027 election

Their decision to run comes nearly a year after plans for a proposed Microsoft hyperscale AI data center campus at the more than 200-acre Covenant Business Park, just off I-96, were first announced.

Since then, the proposal has drawn opposition from neighbors during more than 20 public meetings.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: No decision reached after lengthy Lowell Township meeting on Microsoft data center proposal

No decision reached after lengthy Lowell Township meeting on Microsoft data center proposal

“We’ve been at this for a year, trying to fight the township who wants to establish a hyperscale data center,” said Greg Forbes, who is running for township supervisor against current Supervisor Jerry Hale.

Forbes says he wants to preserve Lowell's character while bringing more transparency to township government.

“We should have a transparent governance where everybody can come to the table and express what they want, and the township elected officials should hear that and take action on not they want, but what the constituents want, and unfortunately we’re not seeing that now,” Forbes said.

Also running for two separate trustee seats are Ashton Shaw and Jacqueline Poulson.

Shaw, who has lived in Lowell for more than a decade, said he moved from Chicago for a quieter, rural lifestyle. He now wants to stand up for neighbors who feel that way of life is threatened by the proposed development.

“We love the quaint rural charm, and right now it feels like that’s being threatened by this data center development which is just a couple miles from my house and a lot of my neighbors feel the exact same way,” Shaw said.

Poulson shares that desire to protect Lowell's rural character as a mother of soon-to-be two,

"My family and I own property a mile and a half from the proposed data center site and the reason that my husband and I chose to raise our family there was because of that beauty and tranquility that I'm looking to preserve," Poulson said.

She said three of her main reasons for running are to preserve the township, restore open and honest communication with residents, and bring more integrity to the board.

“Our current leadership has voted to limit the amount of public comments that our constituents can make, so I am looking to restore that trust,” Poulson said.

Forbes says he and the other candidates believe it's time for a new direction in Lowell Township.

“Things have to change and we’ve all offered to take this portion out of our life, to go ahead and correct it, and put it in good hands for the future,” Forbes said.

FOX 17 reached out to the current township board members facing challengers in the 2027 election. Hale said he had no comment.

FOX 17 is waiting to hear back from the other board members.

What's next for the proposed data center?

The township board is expected to review a draft data center ordinance at its meeting Monday at Lowell Middle School.

The proposed ordinance is expected to outline the requirements a developer would need to follow if the project moves forward. Those requirements could address issues such as water usage and noise.

After reviewing the draft, the board will decide whether to study the ordinance further or send it to the planning commission for additional consideration.

FOX 17 will continue following the proposal and providing updates as the township considers its next steps.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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