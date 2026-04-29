19-month-old child dies after crash on I-96

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are investigating a crash near Lowell Township involving one vehicle, and authorities say a 19-month-old passenger died in the crash. Troopers were called to the scene on westbound I-96 near Alden Nash Avenue.

After an investigation and witness interviews, authorities say the vehicle involved was driven by a 41-year-old woman from Lansing, and was traveling erratically at high speeds. Before the crash, the vehicle traveled from the median side of the roadway to the shoulder, went off the road and hit a cluster of trees.

News Release



For Immediate Release, April 29, 2026



Troopers Investigate Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash on

I-96



Lowell Township, Kent County — On April 28, 2026, troopers from the Grand Rapids Post responded to a personal injury crash involving a single vehicle on westbound I-96… pic.twitter.com/X3FK4mi3Rt — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) April 29, 2026

MSP Troopers found the 19-month-old girl with severe injuries. First responders immediately performed lifesaving measures including CPR. The child was taken to the hospital, and was later pronounced dead.

The driver was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries and is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing pending a toxicology report. Charges may be sought at a later date. the I-96 expressway was closed during the investigation, and reopened about an hour and a half later.

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