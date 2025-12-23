$1.7 billion Powerball jackpot could make Christmas Eve magical for one lucky winner

GREENVILLE, Mich. — Heading into the holidays more than a billion dollars richer would feel like a real Christmas miracle. That could happen with the Christmas Eve Powerball drawing, as the jackpot has reached $1.7 billion.

The multi-state Powerball jackpot is up for grabs right before the biggest gift-giving holiday of the year, and Greenville neighbors are lining up to buy tickets.

"I'd be thankful, I would," Kavan Russell said, "I would say everyone believe in Santa because he came true this year."

Russell already has his potential winnings planned out.

"I'd give some of it away, my family needs some help. Some type of Roth IRA for half of it, put it away so I can't touch it. Make my kids set and then start some generational wealth and open a family business," Russell said.

The manager at Nuvu Fuel, Jennifer Davis, says their Greenville neighbors have been coming in nonstop to get their hands on a ticket.

"We usually see under $100 in sales, and it's gotten up to at least $700 in sales in the last four days," Davis said.

The current Powerball jackpot could become the second largest in history by Wednesday night, a chance many Greenville area residents say is worth taking.

"The odds of winning are extremely rare, but just to be able to ponder, 'well, what would you do with all that kind of money'," said Tim Reno.

Russell, like many others, is hoping for some extra Christmas magic of his own.

"I'm not really a gambler, but I feel like those are the people that would get it is the people that don't try hard," Russell said.

The $1.7 billion multi-state Powerball jackpot will be drawn at 10:59 p.m. on December 24th.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

