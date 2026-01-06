$1.38 million street reconstruction coming to Greenville, impacting residential roads

GREENVILLE, Mich. — A $1.38 million street project is set to begin this summer on several residential streets in Greenville, but some neighbors are concerned about the construction challenges ahead.

Haley Miller is one of dozens near W. Dodge St. in Greenville whose roads will be redone.

"It will definitely make my life a little harder," Miller said.

As a student and worker, her main concern is accessibility to her home.

"I'm going to have to go to clinicals, and I go to work everyday so it's going to make it a little challenging," Miller said.

What initially started as a sewer project turned into a $1.38 million full road reconstruction after the city engineer says their water assessment also needed an upgrade.

"Since we were going to do the sewer, the water main upgrade needed to be done eventually so it just made since to do that while we had the road cut open," said Doug Hinken, Greenville's city engineer.

Hinken says this reconstruction will require certain roads to be completely closed off at times.

"We'll work with the residents to get them in and out of their homes as quickly and most efficiently as we can so we don't destruct them to a high degree," Hinken said.

Despite the temporary inconvenience, Miller sees the long-term benefits.

"I think it will be good in the long run, it'll just be a little annoying during the process," Miller said.

The project is set to start on August 1st and be completed by October 15th. There will only be one full detour while W. Grove St. is being worked on.

For more details you can contact Greenville City Hall or email Hinken directly at Dhinken@greenvillemi.org .

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

