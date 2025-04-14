GRCC President submits resignation to Board of Trustees

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Community College Board of Trustees has accepted the resignation of Dr. Charles Lepper.

Dr. Lepper has stepped down as president, effective immediately. No reason was given.

To ensure stability, GRCC says Lisa Freiburger has been appointed Interim President through her planned retirement at the end of May.

Lisa has been serving as acting president since March.

In the weeks ahead, the Board will name a new Interim President to lead GRCC going forward.

Dr. Lepper began his tenure as GRCC's 11th president in January of 2023.

He previously worked as Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at Salt Lake Community College in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He also worked at community colleges in Norfolk, Virginia and Indianapolis.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube