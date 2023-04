KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In honor of Earth Day, David Radcliff, a Grassroots Activist with the New Community Project will host One Earth, One Chance.

The event aims to discuss environmental sustainability and social justice.

The workshop is taking place from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Skyridge Church of the Brethren on South Drake Road in Kalamazoo. You can also attend virtually via Zoom.

You can register online for the workshop or by phone at 269-375-3939.