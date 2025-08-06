Grandville summer street fair returns Friday with new format, same community fun

(WXMI) — One of Grandville's signature events returns this Friday night. It's the 10th year of summer fun in downtown, back with a new name and the same community experience residents have come to expect.

"The biggest change is that instead of being two days, it's going down to a one-day event. Just a Friday night street party," Grandville Downtown Development Director Theresa Meendering said.

That means the event will be jam-packed, with the Summer Street Fair running an extra hour, until 10 p.m.

Visitors can expect more bands, food options and vendors at this year's event.

"This is my favorite night of the year. Like more than Christmas, more than anything. To look around and see so many people that you know being in community, laughing, enjoying an evening on the street in our town. It just makes me really proud," Meendering said.

The popular Ferris wheel and car show will return, along with a World War II plane flyover scheduled precisely at 7 p.m.

"It's just really cool because you've got 4,000 people in the street all looking up, all enjoying that moment together," Meendering said.

It's also a significant night for local businesses. Changing Thymes will be hosting 15 vendors during the event.

"It's really neat getting to see all the community just rally together and support us and other local businesses. It definitely helps get a new customer base to changing times," Magdelyn Marchinkewicz, Changing Thymes Marketing Specialist, said.

For those planning to attend, Chicago Drive in downtown Grandville will be closed starting at noon on Friday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

