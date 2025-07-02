(WXMI) — Preparations are underway for Grandville's biggest event of the year as the city readies for its 55th annual Fourth of July celebration.

"It is a Grandville tradition of many, many years. And it is the fabric of people's lives here. You grow up here and then you get married and have children and for years and years you go to the parade, you do the fireworks, you do the crafters," said Theresa Meendering, City of Grandville Downtown Development Director.

WATCH: Grandville prepares for 55th annual Fourth of July celebration with new patriotic trail honoring veterans

Grandville prepares for 55th annual Fourth of July celebration with new patriotic trail honoring veterans

The Fourth of July celebration features a parade, craft show, live music and fireworks to cap off the two days of festivities. The festivities begin Thursday night with a memorial softball game between the Grandville Police and Fire departments. New this year is a patriotic trail honoring local residents who served in the military.

"That was one of the pieces that I really wanted to be sure that we were focusing on honoring our veterans, our servicemen, and women both living and deceased," Meendering said.

The city expects approximately 10,000 people to attend the celebration, and local restaurants are preparing to welcome the crowds.

"People come out in Grandville when there's a community event. I really appreciate the DDA and the parade foundation and the folks that are putting these events on because as a local establishment, we're not always sure on a holiday who's going to be around," said Jason Smith, Michigan Moonshine Distillery owner. "Enjoy what the downtown Grandville and what downtown America is all about," Smith said.

A complete list of information about this year's event can be found here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube