Youth with disabilities gain real-world work experience through Georgetown Township partnership

JENISON, Mich. — Students with disabilities are gaining real-world work experience across Georgetown Township this summer through a new partnership between Michigan Rehabilitation Services, Disability Network Lakeshore and Georgetown Township.

For six weeks, participants have been earning a paycheck while learning the skills they'll need for future jobs — working at the library, fire department, township offices and local parks.

Camille Morris, a vocational rehabilitation counselor with Michigan Rehabilitation Services, said the program is designed to open doors.

"We help remove barriers to employment for members of our community with disabilities and they get to experience different types of work environments and do different type of job activities," Morris said.

Township leaders say the students' contributions have made a measurable difference.

"We have a lean staff, and these are projects that we need to have done, they were able to help us out, and we appreciate their hard work," Georgetown Township Superintendent Justin Stadt said.

One job site is Hager Park, where students have been removing invasive plants to help keep the park healthy. In just a few weeks, they've already removed hundreds of pounds of invasive vegetation.

Jessica VanGinhoven, Ottawa County Parks coordinator of community engagement, said the results have been remarkable.

"We do hand pull, and again, the more hands that you have working, the quicker that you get things done. Their impact has just been in the short time that they've been working, incredible," VanGinhoven said.

For many of the students, this is their first job. Organizers say the biggest impact goes beyond the work itself.

Michelle Rottschafer, integrated communications and database manager for Disability Network Lakeshore, said young people with disabilities want the same things as any other young person.

"A lot of youth with disabilities they want the same things that any other youth would want. They want the opportunity to provide, to earn money from themselves, to save up for that big thing that they might have, on their wish list and just to be independent and kind of pave a way for themselves and decide what their future looks like for themselves," Rottschafer said.

To help students succeed, each participant works alongside a job coach who provides support while encouraging independence.

Amy Jeltema, a job coach with Disability Network Lakeshore, said the goal is to build lasting confidence.

"I'm just ensuring that they have the support and accommodations that they need to be successful on the job, continually giving them positive support and building up their confidence on the job, so that they can eventually secure employment independently," Jeltema said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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