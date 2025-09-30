Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Wife charged with open murder in husband's shooting death

Michelle Matos-Colon for web.png
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
A mugshot of Michelle Matos-Colon, the 49-year-old woman charged with open murder in the shooting death of her husband, Elieser Montano.
Michelle Matos-Colon for web.png
Brookmeadow Apartments
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The wife arrested after a shooting that took the life of her husband has been charged with open murder.

Michelle Matos-Colon was arraigned Tuesday on criminal charged tied to the September 25 shooting that ended a domestic situation at her Georgetown Township apartment.

The 49-year-old is accused of shooting and killing her husband, 52-year-old Elieser Montano. Investigators say the two previously lived together at Brookmeadow Apartments off 44th Street, but did not clarify if the couple had separated before the day of the shooting.

Bond for Matos-Colon was set at $1 million. She's set to be back in court in October.

