West Michigan nonprofit Hand2Hand opens new canopy to expand weekend meal distribution for local students

JENISON, Mich. — A West Michigan nonprofit is expanding its efforts to fight student hunger, just months after breaking ground on a new project aimed at getting food to children who need it most.

Hand2Hand, an organization that provides weekend meal bags to students, has officially opened its new canopy — a covered distribution space designed to improve how food is packed and delivered to schools across the region.

While the structure itself may seem simple, leaders say it plays a critical role in helping meet a growing need.

For 17-year-old staff member Abi VanDenBosch, that mission is personal.

“I received Hand2Hand from early elementary to ninth grade. My siblings all received Hand2Hand too,” VanDenBosch said.

VanDenBosch grew up relying on the organization’s weekend meal bags — packages filled with food to help students get through the weekend when school meals aren’t available.

Now, she helps pack those same bags for other families.

“It definitely helped out a lot with just getting us through, helping with that push after school meals,” she said.

Her story reflects a broader issue across West Michigan.

“The need is real in West Michigan,” said Angie Spears, Director of Operations for Hand2Hand. “One in seven kids are facing childhood hunger. Kids are coming to school, they’re not ready to learn because they haven’t had what they need.”

To help address that demand, Hand2Hand built the canopy to streamline operations and protect volunteers from harsh weather conditions while distributing food.

“It helps a lot with weather. It’s a lot easier and a lot more comfortable for us, staff and the church partners,” Spears said.

The organization says demand for its services continues to grow. This year, Hand2Hand is expanding its summer program, aiming to distribute thousands more meals than in previous years.

“We’ve seen an increase. The growth is pretty consistent, the numbers are growing,” Spears said.

Much of that effort relies on volunteers like Joy Ensing, a church coordinator who helps deliver food to local schools.

“I’m willing to do the work to help the kids, just making sure they had weekend food,” Ensing said.

For VanDenBosch, working with Hand2Hand is a full-circle moment — and a reminder of the continued need in the community.

“It feels great. It’s a great cause. I love helping people in the community,” she said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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