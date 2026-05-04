Water and sewer rates could go up in Grandville this summer

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville residents could possibly see higher water and sewer bills as city leaders consider rate increases as part of the city’s proposed budget.

The plan includes a 6% increase in water rates and a 9% increase in sewer rates, which officials say is part of a routine process to keep up with rising costs.

For the average household, the increase could mean paying about $49 more per year. If approved, the changes would take effect with the first billing after July 1.

City officials say the proposed rates are based on a rate study conducted by the city, which helps determine how much revenue is needed to operate and maintain the system while planning for future improvements.

Grandville City Manager Griffin Graham said the city uses those studies, along with internal tools, to guide decisions on utility pricing.

“These rates come from rate studies that the city conducts and the rates that are being proposed this year for the water fund are directly in alignment with that study conducted last year,” Graham said.

Officials say the increases are needed as costs continue to rise for materials, labor and infrastructure improvements tied to maintaining water and sewer systems.

Graham said the city aims to make smaller, consistent increases over time rather than larger spikes.

“What we try to do is do the best we can to be financially responsible, but at the same time making sure that we are continuing to invest in these services so we can provide the best, safest, most reliable service that we can for this community,” he said.

Residents will have a chance to weigh in during a public hearing on May 11, before city council members are expected to vote on the proposal on May 18.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube