UPDATE: Grandville Superintendent says second bus bomb threat cleared

Julie Dunmire
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville Public Schools Superintendent Roger Bearup says the district received a second threat to their school buses on Monday. Police did not find any evidence of a bomb in their sweep. School is operating as usual on Tuesday.

The district had already canceled bus routes home after a threat earlier in the day. No device was found in that investigation either.

The Superintendent provided an update on the district website Tuesday morning about the second threat. He said the threat is similar to a nationwide swatting trend.

"Due to our constant dialogue with the Grandville Police Department, we are confident that our buses will run safely and we are able to have school today," Bearup said in a statement.

He also shared that the bus facility has 24/7 security, and they know no one has been near the buses since they were searched by police.

