Police investigating bomb threat made again buses at Grandville Public Schools

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville Public Schools received an emailed bomb threat at about 11:19 a.m. on Monday claiming a bomb had been placed on a Grandville school bus, district officials said.

An initial investigation indicated the message originated from an email provider outside the United States, according to the district. Grandville Public Schools and the Grandville Police Department said they are treating the threat seriously and conducting a full investigation.

Michigan State Police are assisting Grandville police.

The district said in a letter to parents that all buses will be inspected and cleared, however afternoon bus routes would be canceled out of an abundance of caution. All student who normally ride the bus home from school would need to find a ride.

Superintendent Roger Bearup told parents that if they could not make arrangements to pick up their children to call their school office immediately to coordinate on a plan.

All buildings will be staffed into the afternoon to ensure students are not left alone in the school, according to the letter.

The district is working with neighboring districts to have their buses help bring students without a ride to their homes. Dean Transportation buses will run as normal.

Superintendent Bearup promised in his letter to provide an update on busing for Tuesday later on Monday.

