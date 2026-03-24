Timber Flats project moves ahead, bringing new housing and growth to downtown Grandville

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — An empty lot in downtown Grandville will soon be home to Timber Flats, a new mixed-use development expected to bring 28 apartments and commercial space to the heart of the city.

The developer behind the project closed on the property last month. City leaders expect them to break ground any day now, with most construction taking place this spring and summer. Leasing is expected to begin by next year.

City Manager Griffin Graham said the project is a significant step for the area.

"This is going to be the first new building built in downtown Grandville in many years. We're really excited to start to see some new investment downtown to help hopefully catalyze additional investment moving forward," Graham said.

"Creating some opportunity for people to live there is expected to increase foot traffic and hopefully participation in some of those other businesses downtown," Graham said.

The potential increase in foot traffic is something local businesses are looking forward to.

Magdelyn Marchinkewicz, Marketing Director at Changing Thyme, has worked at the business since 2019 and has seen downtown Grandville continue to grow.

She said more development like Timber Flats could help keep that momentum going.

"I think it'll be so great for all of us just to have a new type of crowd in here, hopefully a younger crowd too. I feel like a lot of younger people are coming out. They like going out to small towns on the weekends or at night, so stopping at the breweries downtown," Marchinkewicz said.

Graham say this project is not just about one building, but what it could spark next for the city.

"All of this kind of contributes to the broader mission of trying to make downtown Grandville as vibrant of a place as we can. We really view downtown Grandville as a ripe area for investment, and a lot of times, having a project like this be the first one in we hope, will catalyze it more to come," Graham said.

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