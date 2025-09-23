Teen bicyclist hospitalized after crash near Jenison High School, injuries believed minor

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a traffic crash involving a 14-year-old bicyclist near Jenison High School this morning.

The call came in at approximately 7:48 a.m. for a vehicle versus bicycle crash. The teen was transported to an area hospital for treatment, though his injuries are believed to be minor.

Initial investigation shows the bicyclist pulled into the path of a vehicle, leading to the crash.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the incident.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube