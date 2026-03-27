Spring fun returns to RiverTown Crossings with Bunny Bingo, live animals and local expo

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — RiverTown Crossings is welcoming spring this weekend with a family-friendly event designed to bring the community together through seasonal activities, local shopping and interactive entertainment.

The event, titled “Hop Into the Backyard,” is scheduled for Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. and will feature a variety of attractions for children and families, including hands-on experiences with live bunnies and baby chicks. The activity is free to attend.

One of the featured attractions is the “Bunny Bingo Rave,” happening from 1 to 3 p.m., which puts a lively spin on the classic game with upbeat music, glowing lights and prizes. Tickets are $12 per person, and proceeds will benefit D.A. Blodgett – St. John’s, a nonprofit that supports children and families across West Michigan.

Guests can also check out the Spring Expo, open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., featuring local small businesses, artists and makers. The expo is hosted in partnership with the Grandville/Jenison Chamber of Commerce and Rooted in Community Events.

Families looking to capture the occasion can reserve time for Easter Bunny photos, which will be available in a professionally staged setting.

Organizers said the goal of the event is to celebrate the arrival of spring while fostering connections within the community.

"I know we are so tired of seeing like these little snowflakes on the ground. I know we're really happy for the season to have warmed up, and so just want to continue to bring that cheer, that glow, that awesomeness here in the mall," RiverTown Crossings Marketing Manager Imani Webster said.

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