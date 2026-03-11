Portion of I-196 closed after wind blows semi into ditch

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A stretch of eastbound I-196 in Ottawa County was shut down Tuesday night after a semi pulling an empty trailer was blown into the ditch.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and Hundsonville City Fire responded to accident west of mile marker 62 around 9:15 p.m.



The 57-year-old driver told first responders the heavy wind from the storm pushed the trailer causing it and the semi to go into the ditch. The driver was not injured.

The portion of eastbound traffic was closed while crews worked to remove the truck from the ditch. At 11:51 p.m. OCSO sent an update saying I-196 reopened.

