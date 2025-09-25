Police: Man shot and killed in domestic incident, woman arrested

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting that happened during a domestic situation in an apartment this morning near the Kent and Ottawa County border.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office was called to the Brookmeadow Apartments off of 44th Street just after 9 a.m. There deputies found a 52-year-old man who died from a gunshot wound. Investigators say he was beyond medical help.

The shooting ended what the sheriff's office called a domestic situation.

In a release the sheriff's office identified a 49-year-old woman as a suspect in the shooting. No other suspect is believed to be at-large.

Detectives continue to interview other people associated with the apartment complex.

Anyone with information on this shooting or the people involved is encouraged to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at (616) 738-4000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368).

