Ottawa County voters to decide parks millage renewal in Tuesday election

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County voters will decide Tuesday whether to renew and restore the county's Parks and Open Space millage, a property tax that has helped fund the county park system for the past three decades.

According to Ottawa County Parks, the 10-year millage was first approved by voters in 1996 and renewed in 2006 and 2016. The proposal asks voters to renew and restore the existing millage for another 10 years.

Jessica VanGinhoven, Ottawa County Parks' coordinator of community engagement, said the proposal would continue the funding source the department has relied on for decades.

"Ottawa County Parks will be seeking a renewal and restoration of our current 0.33 millage,"VanGinhoven said.

If approved, the funding would continue supporting the operation and maintenance of county parks, including trails, playgrounds, boardwalks, restrooms and other public amenities.

It would also help pay for several planned projects, including improvements at Rosy Mound Natural Area, land acquisition near The Bend in Georgetown Township and completion of the Idema Explorers Trail connecting Grand Rapids and Grand Haven.

VanGinhoven said the millage serves as the department's primary source of funding, although it is not the only one.

If voters reject the proposal, she said park officials would likely ask the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners to place another renewal proposal on the November ballot.

"We would have to look at strategies for cost recovery just to make sure we can keep our parks open, safe and make sure folks have those amenities that they're used to," VanGinhoven said.

One option, she said, could include charging user fees at parks that are currently free to enter.

"We have been so incredibly grateful for the support. The reason that we keep showing up on the ballot every 10 years is because we keep hearing wonderful things from the community about how much they love our parks and our facilities, and we just hope to be able to keep providing those," VanGinhovenn said.

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