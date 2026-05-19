Ottawa County prevention specialists warn of stronger drugs being mixed with fentanyl

JENISON, Mich. — Health officials in West Michigan say they’re seeing more cases of fentanyl being mixed with dangerous synthetic substances — making overdoses more unpredictable and harder to reverse.

“Before, people could use and not have an overwhelming fear of death through overdose,” CMH Ottawa County Recovery Coach Justin Tengler said.

Now, fentanyl is no longer the only concern.

CMH Ottawa County Prevention Specialist Daniel Gardner says fentanyl is increasingly being mixed with stronger synthetic drugs like nitazenes — often without the user even knowing.

According to the DEA, many of these substances are commonly found in counterfeit pills and street drugs.

“Nitazenes are 10 to 20 times stronger than fentanyl,” Gardner said. “Fentanyl is already scary enough and something stronger than that is terrifying.”

Health officials say the newer synthetic drugs are also changing how overdoses happen — and how first responders treat them.

Gardner says some people can fall back into an overdose even after being revived, while drugs like xylazine can leave people unconscious for hours.

“There’s always an increase in potency,” Gardner said. “It’s never ending.”

The DEA warns substances like xylazine and medetomidine are not opioids, meaning naloxone may not fully reverse their effects. Other drugs, like nitazenes, may require multiple doses of naloxone.

Community Mental Health of Ottawa County has installed 10 Narcan dispensing boxes throughout the county, along with a vending machine inside the Ottawa County Jail lobby.

Since April 2024, the vending machine alone has distributed nearly 2,000 naloxone kits.

“Most people who struggle with addiction, they’re good people with a really terrible problem,” Tangler said.

Through their own experiences, both Tangler and Gardner say they want people struggling with addiction to know recovery is possible.

“Addiction doesn't discriminate, doesn't matter, you know, race, sex, financial situation, what have you,” Tangler said. “It can impact anybody.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, Community Mental Health of Ottawa County offers recovery and support services. More information can be found through Community Mental Health of Ottawa County.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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