One person seriously hurt after car hits semi-truck in Georgetown Township

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A crash in Georgetown Township left one person seriously injured Monday morning after a car crossed the center line and hit an oncoming semi-truck.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on 48th Avenue near Bauer Road.

WXMI A map showing where a car crashed head-on with a semi.

The impact sent the semi-truck into a ditch, where it tipped over and began leaking fuel.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The 2 people inside the semi-truck were not hurt.

Firefighters and hazmat crews worked to clean up the fuel spill.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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