OCSO: Driver failing to yield causes crash, injuring 3 people in Georgetown Township

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a traffic crash in Georgetown Township that sent several people to the hospital. Officials say it happened at 5:42 A.M. Saturday, near the intersection of Chicago Drive and Cottonwood Drive.

Deputies arrived find an SUV rolled onto its side, pinning a person inside. Due to a power outage, the light at the intersection was blinking red for both directions. Georgetown Township Fire assisted on the scene to get the passenger out of the car and control traffic.

Officials say a 38-year-old Allendale woman was driving south on Cottonwood Drive, driving with a 64-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl. Her vehicle came to a full stop at the intersection with Chicago Drive. When she proceeded through the intersection, a vehicle struck their SUV after failing to stop at the flashing red light.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says all three people in the SUV were taken to the hospital by Life EMS with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, a 24-year-old man from Hudsonville, had complaints of pain and went to get care in private.

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