New housing developments reshape downtown Hudsonville as residents react to rapid growth

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — New apartments are filling up, new businesses are opening their doors and many people in Hudsonville say they can feel the city changing in real time.

Developments like Terra Station and The Landings at Rush Creek are adding new housing options to the growing community, bringing more residents closer to downtown Hudsonville.

Terra Station, located near downtown, will feature 140 apartment units along with retail space and is already nearing full capacity. Meanwhile, The Landings at Rush Creek will bring 80 one-bedroom townhomes to Hudsonville’s north side.

For longtime Hudsonville resident Kristy Miller, the city’s growth has been impossible to miss.

“When I was a little girl, when McDonald's came into Hudsonville, and then they added Burger King, and now we got a Meijer and Taco Bells, and it's all… the city feels it was a big deal,” Miller said.

Miller manages Signatures Coffee & Espresso, located near one of the incoming housing developments. She said while the rapid growth can feel overwhelming at times, she also sees opportunities for the community.

“It’s a little scary. It is. Those are big changes, and it’s so close… but then you start thinking of the positive,” Miller said.

She believes the additional housing could bring new customers, new families and more activity into Hudsonville.

“We have a new group that’s going to be coming in, whether it’s college kids, it’s couples, families, all coming to the community, for our schools, for our town, it can be exciting too,” Miller said.

Other residents say they’ve already watched subdivisions and development expand across the area over the years.

“The subdivisions have filled in every field almost that is available, and it continues to grow,” Hudsonville resident Jane Asher said.

For resident Julie Postmus, the city’s growth has changed the way people experience Hudsonville altogether.

“When I first moved here… there was really nothing to do here… I went to Grand Rapids for everything, I’d go out to Holland for everything,” Postmus said.

Now, she says more people are spending their time closer to home as the city continues to develop.

“Now with all the new things here… this is where the majority of our life happens, because there’s so much more to do here and a reason to stay in Hudsonville,” Postmus said.

Postmus said she hopes the city’s growth continues creating opportunities for connection and community.

“This is such a great community for us to be a part of, and so I'm excited for more people, and hopefully that with more development, it'll bring more opportunities to create more like walkable, bikeable, accessible areas,” Postmus said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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