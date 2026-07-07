New DIY auto garage aims to help West Michigan drivers save money on vehicle repairs

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — As the cost of vehicle maintenance continues to climb, a new West Michigan business hopes to give drivers another option: doing the repairs themselves.

Wrench Club plans to open this fall in Grand Rapids as what its founders describe as West Michigan's first members-only DIY auto garage. The concept will allow members to rent service bays by the hour and use professional-grade tools and vehicle lifts to perform their own mechanical repairs.

Founding partner Coleman Brooks Sr. said the idea grew out of a personal need shared by him and his business partners, who wanted a place to work on their vehicles after moving to downtown Grand Rapids.

"We really want to be that positive influence for the car community," Brooks said. "It's a way for people with a shared interest to come together and find community."

When it opens, Wrench Club will include professional vehicle lifts, a library with repair resources, a lounge with driving simulators and workspaces where members can complete their own mechanical repairs. Members will also go through an orientation before using the facility, while employees will operate the lifts and provide guidance to help maintain safety.

"Instead of hiring a mechanic to do a job for you, you're basically just renting access to all of the tools you would need to tackle that job yourself," Brooks said.

The growing interest in do-it-yourself vehicle maintenance is something local auto parts stores say they're already noticing.

Gary Lyons, store manager at Kenowa Auto Parts, said he's seen more customers coming in to purchase supplies for routine maintenance.

"We've had a lot more traffic for people who are doing their own maintenance — not necessarily a lot of repair, but at least maintenance," Lyons said.

Lyons said many customers are looking to save money by handling basic maintenance such as oil changes and replacing filters themselves. However, he recommends following the manufacturer's maintenance guidelines and using the proper fluids and parts.

"We can provide those here as far as those recommendations, and luckily there's a lot of aftermarket, so you don't have to go to the dealer to buy the fluids and the oils," Lyons said. "You can buy them aftermarket at a parts store instead."

Brooks said Wrench Club is expected to open this fall, although an official opening date has not yet been announced. Prospective members can join a waitlist as construction on the facility continues.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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