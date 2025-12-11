Merry and Bright: Joyful Lights holiday display open for first year in Hudsonville

HUDSONVILLE, Mich — There is a new opportunity to light up the holidays with your family in Hudsonville this year.

Joyful Lights is now open at the Hudsonville Fairgrounds, featuring over one mile of lighted displays and 1 million LED lights to help celebrate the holidays.

According to the light display's founder Jon Maust, this idea all started with his family's love of Christmas and a drive to inspire joy and bring the community together.

The event is open daily from 5:30 PM to 9:30 PM until January 4th.

TICKET PRICES PER VEHICLE



Standard Ticket $38

Standard Ticket + Fast Pass $43

